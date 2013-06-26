FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's former PM Rudd to challenge Gillard
#World News
June 26, 2013 / 7:24 AM / in 4 years

Australia's former PM Rudd to challenge Gillard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia’s former prime minister Kevin Rudd confirmed on Wednesday he would challenge Prime Minister Julia Gillard for the leadership of the ruling Labor Party, in a move that could see him lead the party to elections due within three months.

Rudd led the Labor Party to victory in late 2007, but was dumped by his party in favor of Gillard in June 2010.

Gillard called for a party ballot on Wednesday after weeks of destabilizing leadership talk and falling support for her minority government in opinion polls.

Polls show Rudd is more popular with voters and could help Labor hold on to more seats at the election. Gillard now rules with a one-seat parliamentary majority, with support from the Greens and key independents.

Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
