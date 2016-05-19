FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's opposition leader narrowly avoids car accident on campaign trail
May 19, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Australia's opposition leader narrowly avoids car accident on campaign trail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s opposition leader Bill Shorten on Wednesday narrowly avoided a car crash while campaigning for a July general election.

A car carrying Shorten - who is vying to become prime minister - had pulled to the side of a road in Newcastle, 160 km (100 miles) north of Sydney, when another vehicle attempted to overtake a convoy accompanying the Labor leader and hit a third car, reporters traveling with him said.

Two women were treated for injuries, police said.

Shorten was not injured but canceled campaign events scheduled later in the day.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Robert Birsel

