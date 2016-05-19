Australia's opposition leader narrowly avoids car accident on campaign trail

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s opposition leader Bill Shorten on Wednesday narrowly avoided a car crash while campaigning for a July general election.

A car carrying Shorten - who is vying to become prime minister - had pulled to the side of a road in Newcastle, 160 km (100 miles) north of Sydney, when another vehicle attempted to overtake a convoy accompanying the Labor leader and hit a third car, reporters traveling with him said.

Two women were treated for injuries, police said.

Shorten was not injured but canceled campaign events scheduled later in the day.