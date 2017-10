SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull appointed Foreign Minister Julie Bishop as his acting prime minister on Saturday while he travels abroad after a citizenship crisis ousted his deputy and cost his government its parliamentary majority.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(The story was refiled to clarify “acting”, not “deputy”)