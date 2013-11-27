FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qantas jumps on hopes of change to ownership rules
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 27, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Qantas jumps on hopes of change to ownership rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Qantas Airways Boeing 737-800 plane (top) and a Dash 8 aircraft move down the runway at Sydney Airport in this picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) jumped as much as 5.1 percent on Thursday morning after Australia’s treasurer flagged possible changes to ownership restrictions which could help it compete against rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX).

Treasurer Joe Hockey on Wednesday said the government could lift foreign ownership restrictions or provide support to Qantas to level the domestic playing field.

Qantas shares rose 4.2 percent to A$1.23 by 2319 GMT (18:19 PM EST).

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.