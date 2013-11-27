Qantas jumps on hopes of change to ownership rules

A Qantas Airways Boeing 737-800 plane (top) and a Dash 8 aircraft move down the runway at Sydney Airport in this picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) jumped as much as 5.1 percent on Thursday morning after Australia’s treasurer flagged possible changes to ownership restrictions which could help it compete against rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX).

Treasurer Joe Hockey on Wednesday said the government could lift foreign ownership restrictions or provide support to Qantas to level the domestic playing field.

Qantas shares rose 4.2 percent to A$1.23 by 2319 GMT (18:19 PM EST).