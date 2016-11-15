Australia's central banks sees inflation risks balanced

SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Australia's central bank expects core inflation to pick up gradually amid surging prices for key commodity exports and an economy running near potential, implying it might be done cutting interest rates this cycle.

Minutes of its November policy meeting showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left rates at a record low 1.5 percent because it was more confident inflation would return to "normal levels" over time.

"The overall assessment was that risks around the inflation forecast were broadly balanced," the RBA said in an unusually blunt statement.

“The board judged that holding the stance of policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable economic growth and achieving the inflation target over time.”

The statement should cement market expectations that more rate cuts were now unlikely, with futures <0#YIB:> implying only a 12 percent chance of an easing by mid-2017.

Bond yields have also risen sharply in the past week as investors price in a greater risk of faster U.S. inflation should President-elect Donald Trump follow through with fiscal stimulus plans.

The RBA did not discuss the election, which took place after its policy meeting on Nov.1.

It also mentioned the economic benefits from asharp rebound in the price of iron ore and coal – Australia’s two biggest exports.

Analysts estimate the jump in coal alone could be worth an extra A$25 billion in annual revenue, if sustained.

The central bank expects Australia’s A$1.6 trillion economy to expand at potential over the next few quarters before rising “a little above potential” thereafter.

The RBA board noted house prices in Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, had picked up noticeably in recent months, though home turnover and credit growth had slowed.

Home prices in Sydney surged nearly 11 percent in October from a year ago while Melbourne boasted a 9 percent jump, according to CoreLogic RP Data.

Economists have seen the risk of a housing bubble in those cities as one argument against further easing.

Still, the RBA was less confident on the outlook for household consumption and employment, noting jobs growth had been heavily weighted toward part-time work and underemployment remained at high levels.

"Considerable uncertainty remained about the strength of labor market conditions and the implications for labor cost growth," the minutes showed.