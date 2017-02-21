Australia's central bank on steady rate course as economy chugs along

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is sanguine about the country's economic prospects as the drag on growth from falling mining investment was likely to wane sooner rather than later, bolstering views further cuts in interest rates were off the agenda.

Minutes of its February meeting showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was in an optimistic mood when it kept rates at a record low of 1.5 percent for a seventh straight month, following easings in August and May last year.

Economic growth was expected to pick up to 3 percent by year-end and a shock contraction in the third quarter was only due to “temporary factors,” waving aside fears Australia may have slipped into its first recession in 25 years.

"The economy was continuing its transition following the end of the mining investment boom," according to the minutes.

“Australia’s low cost producers of iron ore were expected to increase output further and ramp up in liquefied natural gas production was expected to make a significant contribution to output growth. The drag on growth from falling mining investment was also expected to diminish.”

The RBA had slashed its near-term forecast for economic growth by a whole percentage point following the third-quarter contraction, but is confident of a rebound over the next two years.

Core inflation, currently pinned at a record low of 1.5 percent, is expected to pick up only gradually to around 1.75 percent by mid-2017 and might not fully return to the RBA's 2-3 percent target band until the middle of 2019.

“Consumption growth was expected to be stronger than the subdued outcomes in the middle of 2016. However the increase in consumption growth was expected to be limited given the forecast for subdued growth in household incomes.”

Board members again noted that prices for Australia's key commodity exports had risen sharply in past months, which blessed the country with its largest trade surplus on record in December.

Analysts expect that windfall to percolate through profits, wages and tax receipts in a boon for nominal growth and an argument against further rate cuts.

Adding to the case against stimulus has been an acceleration in house prices in Australia's two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, driven by an unwelcome revival in borrowing for investment properties.

Home prices rose at an annual pace of 10.7 percent in January, with Sydney running red-hot at 16 percent, data from property consultant CoreLogic showed.

Governor Philip Lowe has repeatedly argued that cutting rates further could encourage a renewed borrowing binge by households who are already heavily indebted, outweighing any economic benefits.