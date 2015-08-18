FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia central bank steers steady policy course, appears less worried about currency
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 18, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Australia central bank steers steady policy course, appears less worried about currency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Business people walk outside the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Sydney May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank said leaving interest rates at record lows this month was appropriate as it noted that the economy was adjusting to the end of the mining investment boom.

In minutes of its August 4 policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also said a weaker Australian dollar was helping exports, a departure from previous meetings when the bank said the currency needed to fall further.

“Members noted that an accommodative monetary policy setting remained appropriate given the forecasts, while observing that the Australian economy had been adjusting to the shift in activity in the resources sector from the investment to the production phase,” the RBA said.

The central bank kept its cash rate steady at 2.0 percent.

“New information about economic and financial conditions would continue to inform the Board’s assessment of the outlook and determine whether the current stance of the policy remained appropriate to foster sustainable growth and inflation consistent with the target.”

The RBA said economic activity had improved in recent months, and that low interest rates were supporting housing investment and consumption, while a weakened Australian dollar would help exports.

The lower currency had also resulted in a slightly higher forecast for inflation.

“Nonetheless, inflation was expected to remain consistent with the target over the forecast period given that domestic cost pressures were likely to remain well contained,” it said.

On the country’s biggest trading partner, the RBA noted that risks to China’s economic growth had receded, but that this had been clouded in the medium-term by the Chinese government’s recent policy response to the country’s volatile equity markets.

The central bank also said uncertainties arising from the expected start of a U.S. rate hike had moved into sharper focus.

The RBA Board next meets on September 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.