FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's central bank saw reasonable growth outlook when holding rates
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 15, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

Australia's central bank saw reasonable growth outlook when holding rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A businessman walks past the headquarters of Australia's Reserve Bank in Sydney, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY - Australia’s central bank said there were “reasonable prospects” for continued economic growth and it was still too early to assess whether a bout of global market volatility early in the year foreshadowed something more sinister.

Low inflation would give it room to ease policy but only if it was “appropriate to lend support to demand”, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said in minutes of its March 1 policy review, where it kept the cash rate steady at a record low 2.0 percent for a 10th month running.

“There had been further indications of a rebalancing of activity towards the non-mining sectors of the economy. More recent data had suggested that the economy had continued to grow at a moderate pace in early 2016,” the RBA said.

“Members judged that there were reasonable prospects for continued growth in the economy and that it was appropriate to leave the cash rate unchanged at an accommodative setting.”

The RBA cited low interest rates, above-average employment growth and a depreciation of the exchange rate over the past couple of years as factors underpinning the economy. It made no mention of a recent rebound in the local dollar.

“Over the period ahead, new informational should allow the Board to assess whether the improvement in labor market conditions was continuing and whether the recent financial turbulence presaged weaker global and domestic demand.”

Members spent part of the meeting discussing China, Australia’s single biggest export market.

“They observed that demographic changes and strong productivity growth had been key drivers of economic growth in China for some time, but these forces were now reversing and were likely to weigh on further growth as a result,” the minutes said.

However, the process of urbanization still had some way to run in China and that would tend to support growth in the working age population.

The RBA also noted that Chinese household incomes are likely to rise over time, creating long-run potential for Australia to increase exports of rural produce and services, including tourism, to China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.