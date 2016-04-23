FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia aims to track graft funds at home and abroad
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 23, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

Australia aims to track graft funds at home and abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attends a meeting at a hotel in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will crack down on corporate corruption, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Saturday, promising to spend A$15 million ($11.6 million) on boosting the capability of anti-graft agents to track down money at home and abroad.

Graft has become a politically charged issue in Australia, with both the government and opposition promising to crack down on multinational tax avoidance and impose extra regulations on the banking sector as the country heads toward an early election - expected in July.

Turnbull, in a joint statement with the justice minister and the attorney-general, said the extra money would go to three dedicated anti-bribery teams, comprising a total of 26 forensic accountants, litigators and investigators.

The announcement follows several corporate scandals.

Tax authorities are investigating more than 800 people for possible tax evasion in connection with a law firm based in the tax haven of Panama.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.