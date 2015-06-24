Australian regulator takes Padbury Mining to court over $5 billion funding snafu

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said it is taking legal action against iron ore explorer Padbury Mining Ltd after it announced a A$6 billion ($4.6 billion) funding deal for a port and rail project without the arrangements firmly in place.

Padbury, a small explorer, surprised markets in April 2014 when it said it secured funding from investors to build an iron ore port and rail line in Western Australia, a project that had been stuck on the drawing board for two decades.

The announcement triggered a spike in its shares but after several delays Padbury said the agreement had been scrapped.

Padbury later said it had left out key conditions in the funding arrangement because it believed it would be able to meet those conditions by the time the deal closed. Its shares have been suspended since December 2014.

It also later emerged that the companies it named as its financiers, Alliance Super Holdings Pty Ltd and Superkite Pty Ltd, were controlled by the same man, Roland Bleyer, a former hair clinic operator.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a statement it had begun civil proceedings in the Federal Court against Padbury, its managing director Gary Stokes and its chairman Terence Quinn, demanding financial penalties and orders banning them from managing companies.

The company breached continuous disclosure obligations by failing to disclose the conditions and the identity of its funding providers, and by failing to independently verify the capacity of its funding providers to provide money, it said.