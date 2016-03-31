FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Who's a naughty bird? Escaped parrot lands on Australian reporter
March 31, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Who's a naughty bird? Escaped parrot lands on Australian reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOUTHPORT, Australia - A television reporter on Australia’s Gold Coast screamed out in surprise when an escaped parrot named Lola landed on her shoulder just as she was about to report live on camera.

Panicked journalist Brittney Kleyn tried to shoo the parrot away but needed the help of her cameraman, who captured the moment on film.

Lola, a South American sun conure, had flown away from her home the day before. She was reunited with her owner, Michelle Mills, after people spotted the bird on television.

“Yeah, I went out and did a big letter box drop and a lot of people rang me and said, ‘We’ve seen your bird on the news,'” Mills told Kleyn, who delivered the parrot to her after she contacted Network Nine News.

