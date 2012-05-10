Rio Tinto says its markets remain robust

BRISBANE (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) said it was still seeing strength in most of its product markets after earlier flagging it was gaining confidence in global commodities markets.

“For most of our products, markets are still reasonably robust,” Rio Tinto chief Executive Tom Albanese told reporters after the group’s annual general meeting.

Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis earlier told shareholders the company was somewhat more confident than six months ago.