Australian businessman Alan Bond in coma after surgery

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Alan Bond, the flamboyant Australian businessman who funded the country’s historic 1983 America’s Cup victory before losing his fortune and his freedom, was in a coma on Wednesday after open-heart surgery, media reported.

The 77-year-old Bond was in intensive care in a hospital in the city of Perth following a triple-bypass operation, his former wife, Eileen Bond, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Bond’s three living children, John, Craig and Jody, released a statement confirming that he had been admitted to hospital, where he was in a critical condition, after returning home from London.

“On Tuesday he underwent open heart surgery to replace a heart valve which was previously replaced almost 20 years ago. He also required repairs to two other valves in his heart,” they said.

“We are told his prognosis is at best uncertain. He is in an induced coma and is receiving the best of care.”

Bond made his first fortune in property development on the road to becoming one of Australia’s most prominent business figures of the 1970s and 1980s.

He achieved international acclaim for helping to bankroll the winning yacht, Australia II, in its upset victory in the 1983 America’s Cup, handing the New York Yacht Club its first ever loss in its 132-year history in the contest.

In 1997, Bond was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding his company, Bell Resources, of A$1.2 billion ($935 million). He served four years of the sentence and was released in 2000.

Bond was bankrupted for A$622 million, which was then the largest personal bankruptcy in history. In 2008, he was estimated to have amassed a net worth of A$265 million by Business Review Weekly’s annual Rich List.

($1 = 1.2830 Australian dollars)