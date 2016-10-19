FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia's 'Sculpture by the Sea' exhibition begins near Sydney
October 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

Australia's 'Sculpture by the Sea' exhibition begins near Sydney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the public walks past a sculpture at sunset that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches.David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's annual "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition got under way on Tuesday with more than 100 giant figures looming along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches near Sydney.

The exhibition showcases both Australian and international artists and will stop beachgoers in their sandy tracks with sculptures such as a red flipflop sandal and a dismembered rhinoceros with its feet in the air.

The annual event, which began in 1997 and is free to the public, received close to 500 submissions this year from sculptors in 27 countries around the world.

It runs until Nov. 6 and is expected to attract thousands of visitors working on their tan amidst the huge sculptures.

Writing by Adela Suliman; editing by Mark Heinrich

