Celebrity designed jeans auctioned for refugees
LONDON, Colorful jeans designed by British model Kate Moss and American actress Sharon Stone are among the 100 pairs put up for auction by celebrities in order to raise money for refugees.
SYDNEY Australia's annual "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition got under way on Tuesday with more than 100 giant figures looming along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches near Sydney.
The exhibition showcases both Australian and international artists and will stop beachgoers in their sandy tracks with sculptures such as a red flipflop sandal and a dismembered rhinoceros with its feet in the air.
The annual event, which began in 1997 and is free to the public, received close to 500 submissions this year from sculptors in 27 countries around the world.
It runs until Nov. 6 and is expected to attract thousands of visitors working on their tan amidst the huge sculptures.
RABAT A ninth century library in Morocco, widely believed to be the oldest in the world, is going digital to make its ancient treasures available to a wider audience.
WASHINGTON Comedian Bill Murray was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a star-studded Kennedy Center ceremony on Sunday, with friends and fellow actors praising him for the joy he has brought to audiences worldwide.