A member of the public sunbathes near a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of the public can be seen near a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

Workers install a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

A member of the public walks past a sculpture at sunset that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

A member of the public hangs from a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

Workers install a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of the public walk past a sculpture at sunset that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

Workers install sculptures that are part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

A beachgoer walks past a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

A member of the public walks past a sculpture at sunset that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Australia's annual "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition got under way on Tuesday with more than 100 giant figures looming along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches near Sydney.

The exhibition showcases both Australian and international artists and will stop beachgoers in their sandy tracks with sculptures such as a red flipflop sandal and a dismembered rhinoceros with its feet in the air.

The annual event, which began in 1997 and is free to the public, received close to 500 submissions this year from sculptors in 27 countries around the world.

It runs until Nov. 6 and is expected to attract thousands of visitors working on their tan amidst the huge sculptures.

(Writing by Adela Suliman; editing by Mark Heinrich)