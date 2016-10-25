Workers dig a sculpture, by South Korean artist Sang Sug Kim titled 'The Window of the Future', out of the sand after it was buried due to large waves at the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Workers assist as a sculpture, by South Korean artist Sang Sug Kim titled 'The Window of the Future', is lifted out of the sand after it was buried due to large waves at the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

A surfer exits the surf as a sculpture, by South Korean artist Sang Sug Kim titled 'The Window of the Future', sits on a walkway after it was lifted out of the sand after being buried due to large waves at the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Workers dig a sculpture, by South Korean artist Sang Sug Kim titled 'The Window of the Future', out of the sand after it was buried due to large waves at the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Workers dig a sculpture, by South Korean artist Sang Sug Kim titled 'The Window of the Future', out of the sand after it was buried due to large waves at the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of the public react as they stand together near a sculpture that was damaged due to large waves, and is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as 'Sculpture by the Sea' located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2016 which showcases sculptures by local and international artists. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Huge waves wiped out part of a popular Australian seaside art exhibit on Monday, dragging sculptures down the beach and into the ocean.

At least three sculptures were destroyed and others damaged when waves up to three meters (10 feet) high crashed into Sydney's iconic "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibit at Tamarama Beach.

There were no reports of injuries, police said.

"The waves were some of the biggest we've seen in Sydney for a while," said surfer Jarod Walker.

David Handley, the founder of Sculpture by the Sea, said festival organizers moved some of the art works further up the beach in preparation for a high tide, according to Fairfax Media. The sculptures, many made of metal, were anchored in the sand, some by almost a meter.

Brett Dutschke, a senior Meteorologist with Fairfax Media's Weatherzone, said beaches had swells of up to three meters.

"The waves hitting the beaches were 2-3 meters high, so certainly large enough to be of danger to people on the beach or on the rocks," he said. Ocean swells were forecast to peak early on Tuesday before slowly receding throughout the day, according to surf forecasting website swellnet.com.au.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie)