Ninth century library goes digital to reach wider audience
RABAT A ninth century library in Morocco, widely believed to be the oldest in the world, is going digital to make its ancient treasures available to a wider audience.
SYDNEY Huge waves wiped out part of a popular Australian seaside art exhibit on Monday, dragging sculptures down the beach and into the ocean.
At least three sculptures were destroyed and others damaged when waves up to three meters (10 feet) high crashed into Sydney's iconic "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibit at Tamarama Beach.
There were no reports of injuries, police said.
"The waves were some of the biggest we've seen in Sydney for a while," said surfer Jarod Walker.
David Handley, the founder of Sculpture by the Sea, said festival organizers moved some of the art works further up the beach in preparation for a high tide, according to Fairfax Media. The sculptures, many made of metal, were anchored in the sand, some by almost a meter.
Brett Dutschke, a senior Meteorologist with Fairfax Media's Weatherzone, said beaches had swells of up to three meters.
"The waves hitting the beaches were 2-3 meters high, so certainly large enough to be of danger to people on the beach or on the rocks," he said. Ocean swells were forecast to peak early on Tuesday before slowly receding throughout the day, according to surf forecasting website swellnet.com.au.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND Paintings by Yves Klein go on display at Tate Liverpool gallery this week, the first solo exhibition in Britain of the influential French artist's works in more than 20 years.
DALLAS A stone tablet thought to be about 1,500 years old with a worn-down chiseled inscription of the Ten Commandments will be sold next month at auction, with a stipulation that the buyer must put it on public display, an auction house said on Friday.