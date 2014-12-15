FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian government convenes National Security Committee after hostages taken
#World News
December 15, 2014 / 12:58 AM / 3 years ago

Australian government convenes National Security Committee after hostages taken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he has convened the National Security Committee for emergency briefings after hostages were reportedly taken in a Sydney cafe earlier on Monday.

“This is obviously a deeply concerning incident but all Australians should be reassured that our law enforcement and security agencies are well trained and equipped and are responding in a thorough and professional manner,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

