Australian government convenes National Security Committee after hostages taken

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he has convened the National Security Committee for emergency briefings after hostages were reportedly taken in a Sydney cafe earlier on Monday.
“This is obviously a deeply concerning incident but all Australians should be reassured that our law enforcement and security agencies are well trained and equipped and are responding in a thorough and professional manner,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait