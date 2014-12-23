FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian PM says increased terrorist chatter following Sydney siege
December 23, 2014 / 6:43 AM / 3 years ago

Australian PM says increased terrorist chatter following Sydney siege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday security officials had intercepted a heightened level of “terrorist chatter” in the aftermath of last week’s deadly Sydney cafe siege.

“The national security agencies today indicated that there has been a heightened level of terrorist chatter in the aftermath of the Martin Place siege,” Abbott told reporters in Sydney. “That’s why it’s important that people remain alert.”

Man Haron Monis, a self-styled sheikh, held hostages in a 16-hour siege at the Lindt Chocolate Cafe in Martin Place, a central Sydney shopping and office precinct, a week ago. Two hostages and Monis were killed when police stormed the cafe.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

