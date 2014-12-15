FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia government postpones budget update amid security scare
December 15, 2014 / 1:43 AM / 3 years ago

Australia government postpones budget update amid security scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s conservative government said on Monday it had postponed the release of a mid-year budget update due to a security alert in Sydney, where hostages are being held in a cafe in the central business district.

Treasurer Joe Hockey had been due to announce updated deficit and spending plans in his mid-year economic and financial review at 0130 GMT.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott was due to appear at a news conference to discuss the hostage crisis.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait

