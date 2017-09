Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The gunman who held an unknown number of hostages in a Sydney cafe was one of two people killed in the siege that ended when police stormed the building, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Heavily armed officers stormed the Lindt cafe in central Sydney in the early hours of Tuesday after a 16 hour stand-off, throwing flash grenades and firing heavily.

New South Wales police declined to comment on the report.