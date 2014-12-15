Two more hostages run out of Sydney siege cafe

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two more hostages have run out of the cafe at the center of a siege in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, according to a Reuters witness at the site.

The two women were both wearing aprons indicating they were staff at the Lindt cafe where a gunman has been holding an unknown number of hostages for several hours. Three men had earlier run out of the cafe.

It is unclear whether the hostages had been released by the gunman or had escaped. Police, who are speaking with the three men to gather information about what is happening inside, declined to specify how many hostages remained in the cafe.