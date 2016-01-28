FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian counter-terrorism police raid Melbourne properties
January 28, 2016 / 10:39 PM / 2 years ago

Australian counter-terrorism police raid Melbourne properties

Matt Siegel

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian counter-terrorism police on Friday morning said they had raided multiple properties in Melbourne amid heightened fears of attacks by home-grown militants inspired by Islamic State.

“The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team can confirm it has conducted operational activity in Craigieburn and Meadow Heights, Victoria,” the Australian Federal Police said in a press release.

Authorities say they have thwarted a number of potential attacks, although there have been several “lone wolf” assaults in recent months, including the shooting death of a police accountant in Sydney in October last year.

No further details were immediately available of the raids in the two Melbourne suburbs.

Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by James Dalgleish

