a year ago
Second British backpacker dies week after attack at Australian hostel
August 30, 2016 / 5:57 AM / a year ago

Second British backpacker dies week after attack at Australian hostel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A second British backpacker died on Tuesday a week after he was stabbed trying to protect a fellow traveler during an attack at a hostel in northern Australia, police said.

A 21-year-old woman, Mia Ayliffe-Chung, was killed last Tuesday when she was attacked by a 29-year-old Frenchman who shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) as he stabbed her at the hostel in Townsville in the state of Queensland.

Thomas Jackson, 30, was stabbed in the face, head and body while trying to protect Ayliffe-Chung.

Queensland police said they would charge the Frenchman with two counts of murder.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Nick Macfie

