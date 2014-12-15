Sydney Opera House evacuated after suspicious package found: media

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s world-famous Sydney Opera House was evacuated after a suspicious package was found, television channels reported on Monday, soon after gunmen were reported holding hostages in the center of the city.

A police operation was already underway in the central business district of Sydney after hostages were being held inside a cafe, where a black flag with white Arabic text could be seen in the window.

A spokeswoman for New South Wales police could not immediately confirm the reports. An Opera House spokeswoman did not answer calls.