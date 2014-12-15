FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sydney Opera House evacuated after suspicious package found: media
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

Sydney Opera House evacuated after suspicious package found: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s world-famous Sydney Opera House was evacuated after a suspicious package was found, television channels reported on Monday, soon after gunmen were reported holding hostages in the center of the city.

A police operation was already underway in the central business district of Sydney after hostages were being held inside a cafe, where a black flag with white Arabic text could be seen in the window.

A spokeswoman for New South Wales police could not immediately confirm the reports. An Opera House spokeswoman did not answer calls.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.