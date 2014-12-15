FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian police say three dead, four hurt in Sydney siege
December 15, 2014 / 6:54 PM / 3 years ago

Australian police say three dead, four hurt in Sydney siege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Three people are dead after a hostage drama in a Sydney cafe ended in heavy gunfire as security forces stormed the building, Australian police said on Tuesday.

Local media reports said the hostage-taker was among those killed.

Heavy gunfire and blasts from stun grenades filled the air shortly after 2 a.m. local time (10.00 a.m. ET on Monday) at the Lindt cafe in central Sydney, bringing to an end a siege that had lasted more than 16 hours.

A 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man had died, New South Wales police said. Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a police officer was being treated after being hit in the face with gunshot pellets. A woman was being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police added.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Dean Yates

