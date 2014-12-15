FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian police say contact made with Sydney siege gunman
#World News
December 15, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Australian police say contact made with Sydney siege gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Monday negotiators had been in contact with the gunman holding hostages in a Sydney cafe siege but refused to speculate on his possible motivation.

Television footage earlier showed three of the hostages running from the building. New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner Catherine Burn declined to say how many were still being held in the cafe but said it “is not as high as 30”.

Burn told reporters there was no indication that any of the remaining hostages had been harmed.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
