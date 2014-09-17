Australian anti-terror raids aimed at preventing random violence on public

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sweeping anti-terror raids carried out in Sydney and Brisbane on Thursday morning, the largest in the country’s history involving more than 800 police, were aimed at preventing unspecified acts of violence against random members of the public, police said.

“Police believe that this group that we have executed this operation on today had the intention and had started to carry out planning to commit violent acts here in Australia,” Australian Federal Police Acting Commissioner Andrew Colvin told reporters.

“Those violent acts particularly related to random acts against members of the public.”