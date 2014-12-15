Australia police confirm 'armed incident' at Sydney cafe

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police confirmed on Monday they are dealing with an “armed incident” in a Sydney cafe, where media reported hostages are being held by gunmen.

“Specialist officers are attempting to make contact with those inside,” New South Wales Police said in a statement on the force’s official Facebook page.

Nearby offices have been evacuated as a precaution, police said. People in the immediate area around Martin Place, where the cafe is located, were advised to stay indoors and away from open windows.