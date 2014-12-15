Australian police say no contact with hostage-taker in Sydney cafe

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Monday they had not had direct contact with an armed offender holding an undisclosed number of people hostage at a cafe in central Sydney.

“We have moved to a footing that would be consistent with a terrorist event,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione told reporters in Sydney.

Scipione said the siege was contained to a single event in Sydney’s central business district and that the city remained open for business.

