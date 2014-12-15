FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian police say no contact with hostage-taker in Sydney cafe
#World News
December 15, 2014 / 3:13 AM / 3 years ago

Australian police say no contact with hostage-taker in Sydney cafe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Monday they had not had direct contact with an armed offender holding an undisclosed number of people hostage at a cafe in central Sydney.

“We have moved to a footing that would be consistent with a terrorist event,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione told reporters in Sydney.

Scipione said the siege was contained to a single event in Sydney’s central business district and that the city remained open for business.

(This story was refiled to remove typographical error from headline)

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
