Australian counter-terrorism police raid Melbourne properties

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said they had raided a number of properties around the southern city of Melbourne on Tuesday, part of a security crackdown on radical Islamists authorities believe are planning attacks in the country.

Australia, which is backing the United States and its escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, is on high alert for attacks by radicalised Muslims or by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East.

Last week, an 18-year-old identified as Abdul Numan Haider was shot by counter-terrorism police in the Melbourne suburb of Endeavour Hills after he attacked them with a knife.

“This operational activity is not in response to a threat to public safety nor is it related to last week’s incident at Endeavour Hills,” Australian Federal Police said in a statement about the raids on Tuesday.