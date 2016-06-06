FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman dies in second fatal shark attack in a week in Western Australia
June 6, 2016 / 3:49 AM / a year ago

Woman dies in second fatal shark attack in a week in Western Australia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Australia woman diver was killed after being attacked by a large shark on Sunday, the second such fatality in less than a week off the Western Australian coast.

The 60-year-old woman was with her 43-year-old male diving partner in a dive spot off the Mindarie coast, about 40 km (30 miles) north of Perth, when she was attacked by a shark suspected to be more than five meters (16.4 feet) long.

“Approximately two kilometers off the mariner here behind me in Mindarie, between the one mile and three mile reefs, a man and woman were diving when the woman was taken by, or appears to have been taken, by a shark,” Police Inspector Danny Mulligan said.

Three fisherman rescued the male diver and retrieved the woman’s body.

“The other boat that was in the water was five-and-a-half meters long, and they say that the shark was longer than their boat,” Mulligan added.

The incident followed the death on Friday of Australian surfer Ben Gerring.

The 29-year-old was surfing south of Perth last Tuesday when he had his right leg bitten off by a suspected great white great shark measuring at least three meters.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore

