FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sydney cordons off streets after shootings
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2015 / 8:34 AM / 2 years ago

Sydney cordons off streets after shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police sealed off streets and warned the public to keep away from New South Wales state police headquarters in Sydney on Friday after two people were shot dead, police and media said.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said a man had fired on the building, hitting a police employee before being shot dead by police.

Australia has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown Islamist radicals since last year. In December, two hostages were killed when policed stormed a central Sydney cafe to end a 17-hour siege.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp said Friday’s shooting was not thought to be terror related.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.