Sydney cordons off streets after shootings

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police sealed off streets and warned the public to keep away from New South Wales state police headquarters in Sydney on Friday after two people were shot dead, police and media said.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said a man had fired on the building, hitting a police employee before being shot dead by police.

Australia has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown Islamist radicals since last year. In December, two hostages were killed when policed stormed a central Sydney cafe to end a 17-hour siege.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp said Friday’s shooting was not thought to be terror related.