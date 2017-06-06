An Australian policeman stands near emergency services vehicles near the site where a gunman was shot dead after holding a woman hostage in Melbourne, Australia, June 5, 2017. AAP/Christine McGinn/via REUTERS

An Australian policewoman directs traffic near emergency services vehicles near the site of where a gunman was shot dead after holding a woman hostage in Melbourne, Australia June 5, 2017. AAP/Christine McGinn/via REUTERS

Australian police from the bomb squad unit walk near the site where a gunman was shot dead after holding a woman hostage in Melbourne, Australia, June 5, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

A police officer stands guard outside the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Brighton in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017 after police on Monday shot dead Yacqub Khayre after he held a woman hostage. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

Police are pictured outside the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Brighton in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017 after police on Monday shot dead Yacqub Khayre after he held a woman hostage. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

Australian forensic police hold an evidence bag which reads 'hard covered book with Arabic writing' at the site of a siege at the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

Australian police stand at the site of a siege at the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

Australian police search what is believed to be the home of gunman Yacqub Khayre, who was shot dead by police on Monday after he shot a man dead and held a woman hostage, in the Melbourne suburb of Roxburgh Park in Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/David Crosling/via REUTERS

Australian police search what is believed to be the home of gunman Yacqub Khayre, who was shot dead by police on Monday after he shot a man dead and held a woman hostage, in the Melbourne suburb of Roxburgh Park in Australia, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Sonali Paul

Australian police search what is believed to be the home of gunman Yacqub Khayre, who was shot dead by police on Monday after he shot a man dead and held a woman hostage, in the Melbourne suburb of Roxburgh Park in Australia, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Sonali Paul

Australian police from the bomb squad unit walk near the site where a gunman was shot dead after holding a woman hostage in Melbourne, Australia, June 5, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

Australian police carry a box as they search what is believed to be the home of gunman Yacqub Khayre, who was shot dead by police on Monday after he shot a man dead and held a woman hostage, in the Melbourne suburb of Roxburgh Park in Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/David Crosling/via REUTERS

Police carry a bag outside the home of Yacqub Khayre at Roxburgh Park in Melbourne, Australia, June 6. 2017. AAP/David Crosling/via REUTERS

A bomb squad member walks outside the site of a shooting at Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Brighton, Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

SYDNEY Australian police on Monday shot dead a gunman in the city of Melbourne who had been holding a woman hostage, police said, a confrontation for which the militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, has been on high alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East or their supporters.

Three police officers were hurt in a stand-off lasting more than an hour at an apartment building in the beachside suburb of Brighton, police said in a statement. A second man had earlier been found dead from a gunshot wound, they said.

Victoria state police tried to negotiate with a man inside an apartment, they said in a post on their official account on social network Twitter, adding, "It's believed a woman is with him whom he won't allow to leave."

An hour later, police said the situation had been resolved with the woman rescued.

Three police employees suffered injuries during the incidents but they were not life-threatening, police said, without elaborating.

Later, Islamic State said one of its fighters carried out the attack because of Australia's membership in the U.S.-led coalition.

"The attack in Melbourne, Australia was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State in response to the call for targeting the subjects of the coalition states," the group's Amaq news agency said.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Larry King)