FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Islamic state claims responsibility for Australia attack: Amaq
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 months ago

Islamic state claims responsibility for Australia attack: Amaq

Australian police from the bomb squad unit walk near the site where a gunman was shot dead after holding a woman hostage in Melbourne, Australia, June 5, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said on Monday one of its fighters was responsible for a shooting and hostage situation in Australia and that he had done so because of the country's membership in a U.S.-led coalition against the militant group.

"The attack in Melbourne, Australia was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State in response to the call for targeting the subjects of the coalition states," the group's Amaq news agency said.

Australian police on Monday shot dead a gunman in the city of Melbourne who had taken a woman hostage. The gunman shot three officers following a standoff of over an hour.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.