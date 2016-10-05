Sinkhole swallows car in South Australia

SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - An Australian couple got a fright when they were swallowed by a three-meter (10-foot) sinkhole as they sat in their car enjoying the Adelaide views.

The couple, who suffered minor bruising, climbed out of the sunken vehicle on Tuesday and found refuge with a resident in the suburb of Glen Osmond.

"They were quite shocked, so we gave them a cup of tea and you know, sort of settled them down," Dewald Behrens told the Seven Network.

The sinkhole opened above an old lead and silver mine shaft, media said.