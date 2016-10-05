FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sinkhole swallows car in South Australia
October 5, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Sinkhole swallows car in South Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - An Australian couple got a fright when they were swallowed by a three-meter (10-foot) sinkhole as they sat in their car enjoying the Adelaide views.

The couple, who suffered minor bruising, climbed out of the sunken vehicle on Tuesday and found refuge with a resident in the suburb of Glen Osmond.

"They were quite shocked, so we gave them a cup of tea and you know, sort of settled them down," Dewald Behrens told the Seven Network.

The sinkhole opened above an old lead and silver mine shaft, media said.

Reporting by Stefica Bikes; Editing by Patrick Johnston

