SYDNEY Oct 5 An Australian couple got a fright when they were swallowed by a three-meter (10-foot) sinkhole as they sat in their car enjoying the Adelaide views.

The couple, who suffered minor bruising, climbed out of the sunken vehicle on Tuesday and found refuge with a resident in the suburb of Glen Osmond.

"They were quite shocked, so we gave them a cup of tea and you know, sort of settled them down," Dewald Behrens told the Seven Network.

The sinkhole opened above an old lead and silver mine shaft, media said.

