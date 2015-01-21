FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Skilled Group rejects $518 million merger proposal from rival Programmed
January 21, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Skilled Group rejects $518 million merger proposal from rival Programmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian employment firm Skilled Group Ltd SKE.AX rejected a takeover proposal from rival Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd (PRG.AX) which would have created a A$640 million ($518 million) combined company, saying it could do just as well on its own.

“While a merger would create a larger presence in some industry sectors and provide some diversification, it is not clear that a merged business would be better strategically positioned than Skilled is at present,” the target said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese

