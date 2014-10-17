FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian returns home from holiday with spider in stomach
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
October 17, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australian returns home from holiday with spider in stomach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian man had a spider removed from his stomach after it burrowed its way into his body and survived for three days before being removed.

Dylan Maxwell was on holidays on the Indonesian island of Bali when the tiny creature burrowed through a small appendix scar and traveled up his torso, leaving a red scar-like trail from his navel to his chest.

Lifting his shirt, Maxwell told an Australian television network “that’s where it actually burrowed underneath my skin”.

While still in Bali, Maxwell visited a local medical center and was prescribed an antihistamine for an insect bite.

“Well after running tests and putting things inside my stomach they finally found out it was a tropical spider that’s been living inside me for the last three days,” Maxwell posted on his Facebook page where he goes by the name of Dylan Thomas.

“Haven’t felt so violated in my life before! Just glad it’s all over”, he said.

After returning to Australia earlier this week, doctors removed the tropical visitor.

“They managed to pull the spider out of my navel and put it in a specimen jar and took it away,” said Maxwell, whose mates have nicknamed him “Spiderman”.

(This story fixes typographical errors in the second and third paragraphs)

Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.