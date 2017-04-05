FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
In tax evasion hunt, Australia finds scores of Swiss accounts still active
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 5, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 5 months ago

In tax evasion hunt, Australia finds scores of Swiss accounts still active

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Hundreds of secret Swiss bank accounts identified by Australian authorities as part of a global tax evasion and money laundering investigation are still in use, a top tax official said on Wednesday.

Coordinated raids on scores of suspicious bank accounts began last week in Australia, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and France, with at least two arrests so far.

Australian regulators are making inquiries on a list of 1,000 individuals that was provided to them by their Dutch counterparts. Out of that, Australia has already identified more than 340 and is still making inquiries to expose the remainder.

"This seems to be a more current list," Michael Cranston, Deputy Commissioner, Australian Tax Office told Reuters by phone. "Our understanding is some are active accounts. The information we've got suggests a lot of them would be active over the last year or two."

Cranston declined to specify those being investigated, only saying that one Swiss bank was at the center of the investigation.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) came out last week to reveal its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were contacted by local authorities concerning client tax matters.

In Australia, the surveillance is being carried out by the Serious Financial Crime Task Force (SFCT), of which the ATO is a part.

"We're actually making inquiries with those taxpayers. We'll make the necessary adjustments and impose the necessary penalties," Cranston said.

"If we find links to accountants as facilitators, they may be subject to criminal investigation. It all depends on what we find."

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.