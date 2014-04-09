FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Ten Network trims first half loss, says outlook uncertain
April 9, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Ten Network trims first half loss, says outlook uncertain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Underperforming Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd (TEN.AX) reported a smaller half-year loss on Thursday and said it would target “non-traditional” advertisers as it tries to turn itself around in an uncertain market.

Ten, which had the lowest ratings of Australia’s three major commercial networks last year, posted a net loss of A$8.0 million ($7.48 million) for the six months to February 28. That compared with a net loss of A$243.3 million for the same period a year ago, which was impacted by large one-off charges.

($1 = 1.0692 Australian Dollars)

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates

