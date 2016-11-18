English tourist dies at Great Barrier Reef, third fatality this week

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An English tourist died on Friday while scuba diving at Australia's Great Barrier Reef, according to police, the third fatality there this week.

The police did not have details immediately on what caused the death of the man, who they said was in his 60s.

On Wednesday, two French tourists in their 70s died after they both suffered heart attacks while snorkeling at the reef.

The Great Barrier Reef stretches 2,000 km (1,200 miles) along Australia's northeast coast and is the world's largest living ecosystem.

It attracts more than two million visitors each year and brings in billions of dollars in tourism revenue.