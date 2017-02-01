FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tourist dies while snorkeling at Great Barrier Reef
#World News
February 1, 2017 / 11:39 PM / 7 months ago

Tourist dies while snorkeling at Great Barrier Reef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A tourist has died while snorkeling at Australia's Great Barrier Reef, police said on Thursday, the fourth such fatality in recent months.

Police said the man died on Wednesday and was in his 60s but did not provide further details. They declined to comment on a report in the Cairns Post newspaper that said he was British.

Three other tourists died swimming at the reef in November.

The Great Barrier Reef stretches 2,000 km (1,200 miles) along Australia's northeast coast and is the world's largest living ecosystem.

It attracts more than two million visitors each year and brings in billions of dollars in tourism revenue.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Paul Tait

