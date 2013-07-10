FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested after crashing car into U.S. embassy in Australia
#World News
July 10, 2013 / 11:44 AM / in 4 years

Man arrested after crashing car into U.S. embassy in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA (Reuters) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after crashing his vehicle into the gates of the U.S. embassy in Australia’s capital of Canberra, police said.

Emergency services, including a bomb disposal squad, were at the scene as a precaution after the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. (3:00 a.m. EDT) Detectives were talking to the 30-year-old arrested man, a police spokesman said. No injuries were reported.

Australia is a close ally of the United States, fighting alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ron Popeski

