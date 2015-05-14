U.S. official 'misspoke' about B-1 bomber deployment in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A U.S. official misspoke when he told a Senate committee in the United States this week about plans to base long-range B-1 bombers and other surveillance aircraft in Australia, a spokesman for Australia’s defense minister said on Friday.

Assistant U.S. defense secretary David Shear told a special congressional hearing on the South China Sea about the Pentagon’s plans to deploy the U.S. air force assets to Australia to bolster its capacities in the region.

“We are aware of the comments made by a U.S. official in Congressional testimony overnight. The U.S. government has contacted us to advise that the official misspoke,” the Australian defense spokesman said.