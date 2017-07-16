FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Australian foreign minister criticizes Trump's remark to French first lady
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Sports
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Elon Musk’s Down-Under energy storage wager
breakingviews
Elon Musk’s Down-Under energy storage wager
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2017 / 4:06 AM / in an hour

Australian foreign minister criticizes Trump's remark to French first lady

Benjamin Cooper

2 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Michel Euler/Pool

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop on Sunday criticized comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on French first lady Brigitte Macron's appearance.

"You're in such good shape," Trump was filmed on Thursday telling her during his first state visit to France.

Slideshow (3 Images)

"I wonder if she could say the same of him?" Bishop told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, when asked whether she would be flattered or offended if the comment were directed at her.

"I'd be taken aback, I think. It's a rather interesting comment to make," she said.

Bishop declined further comment on the Paris remark, but added an unprompted observation on Trump's use of social media, saying she wouldn't "run a commentary on his Twitter account".

The criticism follows an acrimonious January telephone call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, when the American hung up after 25 minutes rather than the scheduled hour, according to the Washington Post.

In June, the relationship between the two countries hit the spotlight again, after the release of a leaked tape of Turnbull mocking Trump at an off-the-record media event.

But the two leaders "get along great," Trump had declared in May, following his first-face-to-face meeting with Turnbull.

Reporting by Benjamin Cooper; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.