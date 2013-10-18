Shares in Australia's Warrnambool hit record high on fresh bid

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd WCB.AX jumped 6 percent to a record high after shareholder Murray Goulburn announced plans to join a bidding war for the company with a A$420 million ($405 million) offer.

Warrnambool shares hit a high of A$7.86 compared with Murray Goulburn’s A$7.50 indicative offer, which trumped earlier bids from Canada’s Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Australia’s Bega Cheese Ltd (BGA.AX).

(Corrects value of Murray Goulburn’s offer in para 2.)