SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB) WCB.AX rose more than 3 percent to a record high of A$8.45 on Friday after Canada’s Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) raised its takeover offer for the company.

Saputo’s A$8 per share offer trumped separate approaches from WCB’s two largest shareholders, Australian-based Bega Cheese Ltd (BGA.AX) and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd.