Australia's Newcastle coal port at standstill due to storm
#Commodities
April 22, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Newcastle coal port at standstill due to storm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s port of Newcastle, the world’s biggest coal export port, stopped all ship movements on Tuesday and they have yet to resume due to a cyclonic storm lashing the country’s east coast, a port spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Due to the weather event, no shipping movements occurred yesterday and port operations also paused,” the spokeswoman said. “No shipping movements have occurred today.”

Officials with Port Waratah Coal Services and Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group were not immediately available to comment on how many coal ships were waiting to load or leave the port, which last year sent out 159 million tonnes of thermal and steel-making coal.

Prices for coal cargoes delivered next month from Newcastle have soared 10 percent since the beginning of the week to $68 a ton as traders expected export delays due to the storm.

Exporters through Newcastle include BHP Billiton Ltd, Glencore Plc, Rio Tinto Ltd, Peabody Energy Corp, China’s Yancoal Australia Ltd and Whitehaven Coal Ltd.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anand Basu

