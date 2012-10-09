El Nino less likely as temperatures cool: Australian weather bureau

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The chance of an El Nino weather pattern has declined in the past fortnight, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Pacific Ocean temperatures have cooled during the last two weeks, the Australian weather bureau said, the consecutive fortnightly fall. Other indicators used to predict an El Nino weather pattern have remained near neutral since late July.

However, the Australian weather bureau said the risk of an El Nino weather pattern, normally associated with hot, dry weather, remains.