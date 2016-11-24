FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Australia storm triggers 'unprecedented' pollen asthma attacks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 24, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

Australia storm triggers 'unprecedented' pollen asthma attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A storm in the Australian city of Melbourne triggered thousands of pollen allergy asthma attacks which killed at least four people and on Thursday was labeled a health emergency of "unprecedented scale".

Heavy rain and winds on Monday, just as spring peaks in the southern state of Victoria, allowed rye grass pollen to absorb moisture and burst into smaller particles that sent the pollen count soaring.

Melbourne hospitals treated more than 8,500 patients on Monday night and Tuesday, according to the Victoria health department, as emergency services struggled to keep up.

"There continues to be patients in metropolitan Melbourne intensive care units associated with this event, with three in critical condition," the Department of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

"This was an unexpected and tragic occurrence and we are monitoring the ongoing condition of those in the care of our hospitals."

Emergency services were answering calls every few seconds at the height of the alert and workers were called in from leave, media reported.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.